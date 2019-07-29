Calls for KCC social housing tenancy agreement wording to be changed

A Kerry County councillor is calling for the wording of the social housing tenancy agreement in relation to eviction to be changed.

The local authority hasn’t evicted any housing tenants for anti-social behaviour for six years; in the past two years the council has secured two exclusion orders and 107 written or verbal warnings.

The council says the vast majority of its tenants behave in a very appropriate manner and respect their tenancies, properties and estates.

Independent Councillor Sam Locke has repeatedly raised the issue of anti-social behaviour among council tenants in various estates following representations from residents’ groups.

He is also calling for stricter vetting of applicants: