Calls for Justice Minister to intervene in Go Safe strike

The Justice Minister’s being urged to intervene in the ‘Go Safe’ speed camera strike.

Speed van operators are taking the action today, claiming they’re confined for up to 11 hours at a time in the vans without toilet breaks.

SIPTU members employed by Listowel-headquartered GoSafe Ireland are conducting the work stoppage, which started at 6am this morning.

Gardaí are warning motorists GoSafe is still operating at 50% capacity, and roads policing units are carrying out high-visibility speeding intercept operations across the country.

Labour Leader Brendan Howlin says they need to be heard, but we can’t put public safety on the line and he’s calling on the Justice Minister to get involved