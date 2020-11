The John Mitchel’s GAA and Sport Complex in Tralee should be used as a COVID-19 testing centre.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall.

He has asked Kerry County Council to request that the HSE use this facility as a testing site.

Councillor Wall feels it would help accelerate the speed of testing and the turnaround of results.

He says it’s an ideal location as people can drive in and out without meeting anyone else.