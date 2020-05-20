Calls for Island of Geese site plans to be revised

Plans for the Island of Geese in Tralee should be revised in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

That’s according to the Kerry branch of the Green Party.

The party believes the development plans for this site should be abandoned and it should now be allocated for public realm space only.

The Green Party’s Tralee representative Anne-Marie Fuller says we now need more open spaces where we can move freely while still observing social distance.

She believes this site, which was gifted to the people of Tralee, is ideally situated.

The current masterplan for the site proposes to build an office block with a retail/restaurant/café unit along with a large park and public realm area.

The large brick chimney will be retained and extended; there will be also public seating, permanent umbrellas and a shallow amphitheatre.

The Tralee Green Party representative says the town doesn’t need more retail, office and café space.

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, she says it makes sense to abandon the plan and allocate 100% of the space to the public realm, which could be used for a variety of events including open-air performances, films, concerts or exhibitions.

The Kerry branch of the Green Party has submitted its proposals on the Island of Geese to Kerry County Council under the Part 8 Public Consultation.