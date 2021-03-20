Calls for Irish language development officer to be appointed to Kerry County Council

There are calls for an Irish language development officer to be appointed to Kerry County Council.

An open letter to Kerry County Council’s Chief Executive was co-signed by representatives from several Irish language offices and organisations in the county, including Tobar Dhuibhne, Brí Uíbh Ráthaigh, and Trá Lí le Gaeilge.

The letter says the position of Irish language development officer in Kerry County Council has now been vacant for a year.

The groups are calling for an officer with expert knowledge of language planning to be appointed at senior council management level without delay.

The letter also says the newly appointed officer should have a level of Irish that enables them to communicate with the Irish-speaking community in Kerry on any issue.