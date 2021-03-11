Calls for Ireland to be given priority in next round of vaccine allocations within EU

Countries like Ireland should be given priority in the next round of vaccine allocations within the European Union.

That’s the view of Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher.

He says Ireland, along with a number of other countries, have used up the vast majority or all of the vaccines they’ve received.

The Fianna Fáil MEP says those who have used their full allocation should be put ahead of other EU states where vaccines are not being taken up.

MEP Billy Kelleher says the idea of reallocation needs to be looked, at as some countries still have millions of unused vaccines: