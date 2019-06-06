Calls for investigation after death of dog in Killarney following suspected blue-green algae poisoning

A Kerry councillor is calling for an investigation after the death of a dog in Killarney following suspected blue-green algae poisoning.

The young pet had been in the River Deenagh near Killarney National Park at the weekend before taking ill later that day.

According to KillarneyToday.com, the dog became restless and agitated and vomited before collapsing.





Vet Danny O’Sullivan treated the dog at the All-Care Veterinary Clinic and said he displayed symptoms consistent with blue-green algae poisoning.

The pet had been perfectly healthy prior to this according to Danny, who is urging owners to keep their pets on leads.

In July last year algal growth was identified on the shore of Lough Leane.

Kerry Independent Alliance councillor Michael Gleeson says further investigation is needed to determine if there is an algal bloom in the area.