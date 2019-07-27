Calls for incentives to attract start-up businesses to vacant Kerry properties

An incentive aimed at attracting start-up businesses to vacant properties is needed in Castleisland.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly says the Celtic Tiger is long gone and never returned to the town.

He is calling on Kerry County Council to introduced an initiative offering a reduction in rates for the first 3 years of business.

Cllr Farrelly raised the issue at the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne meeting.

He says the area is already fighting against the grain to get big businesses into the town, and they need to start with attracting small businesses.

This motion was fully supported by all councillors in the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD.

Kerry County Council says it has introduced a similar pilot scheme in Tralee in relation to underperforming streets.

It says the effectiveness of this scheme will be assessed as part of the budgetary process for 2020, with a proposal to extend it to other areas in the county.