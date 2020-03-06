Calls for HSE to immediately reassure St John of God service users in Kerry amid financial crisis

There are calls for the HSE to take immediate action to reassure St John of God service users in Kerry, amid a financial crisis within the organisation.

Jack Fitzpatrick of St Mary of the Angels’ Parents’ and Relatives’ Association made the call; St Mary of the Angels is run by St John of God.

A letter, sent from the St John of God service to Kerry families, outlines it’s in talks with the HSE to take over the running of its community health services.

It also states €187 million is needed annually, however only €160 million has been allocated from the HSE.

By the end of last year, the service had an accumulated debt of €33 million, which it puts down to under-funding by the State.

Jack Fitzpatrick says a restructure of the system needs to be looked at: