Calls for hop on, hop off bus service to boost tourism industry in Kerry

A hop on, hop off bus service will benefit the tourism industry in Kerry.

That’s the view of Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill, who raised the issue at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

He urged Kerry County Council to ensure such a service is provided along the Ring of Kerry road, which he says is Ireland’s premier tourist route.

Cllr Michael Cahill says he is surprised this type of service has not already been introduced in the county.

Cllr Cahill says he believes a hop on, hop off bus service would greatly benefit tourists and businesses on the Ring of Kerry route while also will attract people to the area.

He says a similar service is operating successfully in rural parts of Mayo.

Kerry County Council says it has been in discussions with Local Link Kerry regarding improved connectivity along the Wild Atlantic Way.

It adds that the decision to operate this type of service lies with the National Transport Authority of Ireland.