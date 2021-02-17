Calls for Government to guarantee public transport routes in rural Kerry will be protected

There are calls for the Government to give a guarantee that all public transport routes in rural Kerry will be protected post COVID-19.
Independent councillor Brendan Cronin tabled the motion at the monthly council meeting.
He called for Kerry County Council to seek assurances from both the Government and the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan on the issue.
Cllr Cronin says Kerry is a very rural and highlighted the importance of maintaining our access routes.
The Independent councillor stated he was concerned about the possible reconfiguration of services.