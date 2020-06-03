Calls for Government to be formed to address crisis in Kerry tourism sector

A Kerry bus tour operator says a Government needs to be formed immediately to address the crisis faced by the tourism sector.

Denis Greene of Kingdom Coaches says the majority of his work involves tourists.

He will have no income this year, and doesn’t expect any income until the second quarter of next year; Mr Green says his industry needs Government assistance.

The Kerry bus operator says his industry must be included in the tourism industry taskforce established by the Government, adding they need their voices heard.

He says they don’t know what measures they are expected to implement on board regarding hand-sanitation or how many passengers they can hold.

Denis Green says they urgently need clarity: