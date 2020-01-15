Calls for funding to make the North Kerry Way accessible

There are calls for funding to be provided to make the North Kerry Way accessible.

Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney raised the issue at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting.

Kerry County Council applied for funding for this project under the 2019 Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

The application was unsuccessful but the council intends to re-examine it with a view to reapplying this year.

It says the project is deemed “very worthy of support” and is confident they have learned from what was previously submitted.