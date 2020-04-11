Calls to Foodshare Kerry triple amid COVID-19 crisis

The number of calls to Foodshare Kerry has tripled since the COVID-19 crisis hit.

Foodshare Kerry is a not-for-profit organisation and is the only foodbank in the county.

It was set up to help combat food poverty in Kerry.

Foodshare Kerry rescues quality surplus food from supermarkets and food producers, along with FEAD (Food from the European Union’s Fund for the Most Deprived); this is then made available to organisations who know how to best redistribute it to those in need.

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen a surge in those seeking support from the group.

The number of calls from organisations to FoodShare Kerry has tripled, while the number of calls from families has doubled.

In March alone, the foodbank distributed 50,000 meals in Kerry.

Manager of Foodshare Kerry, Courtney Sheehy says the numbers of people cocooning, along with stockpiling and panic buying has put significant pressure on the service.

The number of food donations has decreased and fundraisers have been cancelled, however, demand has increased.

They have set up a GoFundMe page to ensure the current demands can be met and that no one goes hungry during the current health crisis.

Meanwhile, food donations are also being accepted and can be arranged by contacting 085 881 3001.

To donate, click here.