Calls for financial institutions to secure vacant properties in Kerry

Financial institutions need to take action to secure vacant properties in Kerry.

That’s the view of Sinn Féin councillor Pa Daly.

He was responding following complaints made by residents of Cois Abhainn in Tralee, who say a vacant house is now being used for anti-social behaviour after being forced open.

Residents say groups are regularly smoking in this vacant semi-detached house, and they fear it could go on fire and spread to neighbouring homes.

Sinn Féin councillor Pa Daly says the council’s Derelict Site Officer has been out to this property and is taking steps to serve notice to the institution involved.

Cllr Daly says financial institutions need to take more action to address such properties in the county: