Calls for explanation of fake local election candidate in Killarney

Sinn Féin has called for an explanation of the announcement of a seemingly fake candidate in the Killarney area.

In recent days, an apparently fake candidate announced that she will be running for the Irexit Freedom party in the upcoming local elections.

Last week, an email was sent to media, advising that a lady named Mairead Donovan will be running for the Irexit Freedom party as a candidate for Killarney.





A link to her profile on the party’s website was included in the email; the page is now invalid.

Kerry Sinn Féin candidate in the Killarney electoral area John Buckley has called on the Irexit Freedom Party to explain the announcement of the seemingly fake candidate.

Sinn Féin’s John Buckley says while fake news is now commonplace, this surely takes first prize for audacity and downright brass neck.

He has called on the Irexit Freedom party to explain.