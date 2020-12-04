Calls for emergency funding to address water issue in Castleisland estate

There are calls for emergency funding to be allocated to address issues with the quality of water in a Castleisland estate.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae says the water in Desmonds Avenue has been a brown colour for a number of weeks.

At the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting, Councillor Healy-Rae called for funding to be urgently sought from Irish Water to replace the pipes in this estate.

Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae says this issue is particularly impacting those who live at the back of Desmonds Avenue, adding it can’t be allowed to continue.

Kerry County Council stated the pipes in this estate are cast iron and there has been a recent iron exceedance recorded within a section of the estate.

The council says it’s preparing a submission for water main replacement projects to be included in the 2021 Irish Water Mains rehabilitation projects.

Councillor Healy-Rae says it’s a serious water issue, adding it’s unfortunate that nothing can be done before 2021.

He says he understands budget constraints but feels emergency funding should be available for such situations.

The Independent councillor questioned if the water is safe to drink and if testing was ongoing; the council assured him it was being monitored and regularly tested.

It also stated the HSE is liaised with in such situations to ensure safety.