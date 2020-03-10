Calls for emergency Covid-19 meeting in Kerry

Calls are being made for an emergency meeting of Kerry County Council to be held with hospital management as coronavirus fears deepen.

Elsewhere, a Kerry councillor says the winter fuel allowance should be extended.

Independent Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae is requesting an emergency meeting of Kerry County Council along with management of University Hospital Kerry and of the South/South West Hospital Group.

Cllr Healy-Rae says the meeting would brief the local authority on Kerry’s preparedness in dealing with Covid-19.

The call is supported Cllr Niall O’Callaghan, Cllr Sam Locke, Cllr Charlie Farrelly and Cllr Mikey Sheehy.

Fine Gael Cllr Mike Kennelly has called for the Winter Fuel Allowance Scheme to be extended.

Cllr Kennelly raised the issue at the Listowel Municipal District where he called for a letter to be sent to the Department and Minister for Social Protection to extend the scheme during the coronavirus outbreak.

Cllr Kennelly says this will help older and vulnerable people and those with underlying medical conditions who may not be able to leave their homes if the situation worsens.