Calls for Education Minister to address Dáil in relation to Leaving Cert results decision

The Labour leader wants Minister Norma Foley to address the Dáil in relation to her decision on the release of Leaving Certificate results.

Deputy Alan Kelly says the Minister for Education was unable to provide a date for the release of results to the Dáil yesterday evening.

She later said they would be available on September 7th.

Deputy Kelly claims Minister Foley effectively admitted this morning she chose to inform stakeholders before telling the Dáil, which would be in breach of the ministerial code of conduct.

He alleges many of the stakeholders, including the Union of Students in Ireland, were not informed when the Kerry Fianna Fáil TD released her decision.

Deputy Kelly says a minister cannot refuse to answer a question.