Calls for Dutch experts to combat Rossbeigh erosion

A councillor is calling for Dutch expertise to be used to help save the sand dunes on a Kerry beach.

Fianna Fail Cllr Michael Cahill raised the issue of coastal erosion at the recent Kenmare Municipal District.

Councillor Michael Cahill previously claimed that two-thirds of the spit at Rossbeigh has been lost over the past 40 years due to coastal erosion.

Kerry County Council says the are natural processes involved in the erosion at the Blue Flag beach are complex and would be expensive to protect against.

Councillor Cahill raised the issue again at the recent Kenmare MD meeting where he called on the local authority to bring in experts in coastal protection works from The Netherlands.

Dutch experts previously recommended pumping sand from an offshore sand bank to help build up the dunes, however, it is understood this would be very expensive.

The council says a year-long study of the Dingle Bay to Castlemaine Harbour area, including Rossbeigh, is underway.

This study will be the basis for an appropriate management plan for the region to tackle coastal erosion.