Calls for Dingle playground to be shut nightly to combat anti-social behaviour

There are calls for a Dingle playground to be shut at night to combat anti-social behaviour.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea is urging Kerry County Council to put a management plan in place for the playground at Cúilín, Dingle.

He says it is not properly managed, adding anti-social behaviour is rife and is causing extreme distress for residents.

Cllr O’Shea says the amenity should close at 8pm each weekend and reopen each morning, adding such issues don’t occur during weekdays.

KCC says it does not lock any playgrounds in its control however, it will look to see if an agency or group could provide assistance with managing the facility.