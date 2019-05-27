Calls for council to take over the running of Killarney National Park

There are calls for Kerry County Council to take over the running of Killarney National Park.

Independent councillor in the Kenmare Electoral Area Dan McCarthy made the call at the recent meeting of the council to ensure the park is properly maintained.

Former Fianna Fáil councillor John Joe Culloty, who did not seek re-election, called on the council to write to the Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht seeking additional funding to provide extra staff and facilitate proper management of the park.





He said there are now only 2 rangers, where there were previously 7, adding it is impossible to maintain the park which is of huge importance to the tourism industry.