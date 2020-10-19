Calls for council to provide support to Dingle tour boat operators and businesses impacted by Fungie’s disappearance

There are calls for Kerry County Council to provide support to Dingle fishermen and businesses following the disappearance of Fungie.

Fianna Fail councillor Breandán Fitzgerald raised the issue at an online briefing of the council.

His calls come as the world-famous dolphin hasn’t been seen in several days.

A number of searches have taken place for Fungie in recent days and locals remain hopeful that the much-loved dolphin will return.

Councillor Breandan Fitzgerald says if Fungie doesn’t return, it will be a terrible blow for Dingle and for the whole county.

He says it’s often been said to him that anyone travelling to see Fungie must pass through many other parts of Kerry before arriving in Dingle.

Cllr Fitzgerald says Fungie has done a lot for environmental awareness and is responsible for the way the town and harbour have developed over the years.

He says he is hopeful Fungie will return, but if he doesn’t, councillor Fitzgerald is asking that Kerry County Council will provide any help or support that’s needed to fishermen and businesses in Dingle.