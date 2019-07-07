Calls for council to provide public composting facility to cater for Killarney estates

There are calls for the council to provide a public composting facility to cater for Killarney estates.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin is seeking a facility to cater for grass cutting and hedge clippings from large urban estates along with other areas where currently there are no proper disposal facilities.

KCC has previously investigated this and says it would have significant cost and licensing implications, therefore it is not in a position to provide such a service.

The council also outlined the benefits grass clippings can have when left on lawns, stating they encourage beneficial micro-organisms and earthworms to digest this grass and maintain healthy soil.