Calls for council to provide public composting facility to cater for Killarney estates

By
radiokerrynews
-
Cllr Brendan Cronin (Non-Party) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
There are calls for the council to provide a public composting facility to cater for Killarney estates.
Independent councillor Brendan Cronin is seeking a facility to cater for grass cutting and hedge clippings from large urban estates along with other areas where currently there are no proper disposal facilities.
KCC has previously investigated this and says it would have significant cost and licensing implications, therefore it is not in a position to provide such a service.
The council also outlined the benefits grass clippings can have when left on lawns, stating they encourage beneficial micro-organisms and earthworms to digest this grass and maintain healthy soil.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR