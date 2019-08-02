Calls for council to improve sight distance at entrance to Kenmare park

There are calls for Kerry County Council to improve the sight distance at the entrance to a Kenmare amenity.

Independent councillor Dan McCarthy says there is nothing to stop people walking out in front of passing cars at Reenagross in Kenmare.

At the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting, he called for works to improve the sight distance at this location.

The council says such works would require land acquisition along with significant accommodation works; the council adds it will discuss the possibility of acquiring this land.

KCC says it can also look at the possibility of putting a barrier in place at this location.