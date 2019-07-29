Calls for council to extend greenway project linking Castleisland to Tralee

There are calls for Kerry County Council to extend a greenway project and examine the possibility of linking Castleisland to Tralee.

Fine Gael Councillor Bobby O’Connell is calling on the council to investigate the feasibility of linking both areas via the unused land along the N21, which is the former main Castleisland and Tralee road.

Cllr Bobby O’Connell raised the issue following the recent allocation of €3 million towards the Tralee to Fenit greenway.

He says such a project is vital for the area, adding it’s a “no brainer” for the new Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD.

Cllr O’Connell says the old, main road is already there and believes it would cost in the region of €250,000 to €300,000 to complete; he adds it is a project that we can’t afford not to do.

Amenities including Ballyseedy Castle, Ballyseedy Wood and Glanageenty, which are located along the route, were also cited by the Fine Gael councillor.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae says this is the way forward as no landowners would be affected, adding you need to spend money to make money, while Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea says the greenway is a must to have a link throughout the whole county.

In response, Kerry County Council says it will be developing a plan for greenways in the county as part of Kerry 2040, which will priorities strategic linkages including the completion of the Greenway from Tralee to Listowel.