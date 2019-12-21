Calls for council to create documentary outlining impact of climate change in Kerry

There are calls for the council to create a documentary outlining the impact climate change could have in Kerry by 2050.

At the December council meeting, Fine Gael councillor Patrick Connor Scarteen called for a 30-minute documentary and a four-minute clip to be made for social media.

He said the aim should not be to scaremonger but to show the facts, which he believes would help mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Councillor Connor Scarteen said advice, predictions and statistics from environmental scientists could be included.

The council says it will raise this issue with the Climate Action Regional Office.

