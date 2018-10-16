Calls for community events for Hallowe’en to stop illegal activity

There are calls for Kerry County Council to organise community events for Hallowe’en to stop illegal activity.

Listowel Sinn Féin Cllr Tom Barry brought a motion before the monthly meeting of the council asking the local authority to remind people of the potential danger from bonfires and bangers.

He believes community-type Hallowe’en festivities might curb illegal activities where children run the risk of being injured.





The council says Kerry Fire Service runs an annual public information campaign advising people of the dangers of bonfires and illegal fireworks.