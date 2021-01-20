Calls for commercial rates waiver for 2021

A Kerry County councillor is calling for a commercial rates waiver for 2021.

Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald raised the matter at the local authority’s month meeting where he called for the waiver to be extended for all businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.

The Fianna Fáil councillor says tourism related businesses are still feeling the impact of the pandemic and says central Government should be lobbied on the issue.

He said the measure could not mean an impact on local authority income.

The motion was seconded by councillor Sam Locke.