Calls for columbarium walls to be installed in all Kerry cemeteries

There are calls for columbarium walls to be installed in all cemeteries in Kerry.

Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District and Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley made the call.

He asked Kerry County Council to look at providing a columbarium wall in all cemeteries and to especially ensure they are part of newly constructed graveyards as more people are now choosing cremation.

The council says it will not be possible to construct one in all burial grounds, but the requirement for others will be kept under review.