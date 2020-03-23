Calls for closed Kerry schools, clubs or businesses to donate their supply of hand sanitiser

There are calls for any Kerry schools, clubs or businesses, which are now closed, to donate any supply of hand sanitiser they have.

Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley issued the appeal.

She is urging anyone who has a supply of sanitiser or disposable gloves and who is in a position to donate them to do so.

Deputy Foley says schools, libraries, clubs and other facilities are currently not in use and many of them would have these supplies.

Anyone with available stock are asked to contact Kerry Red Cross on 087 9276504. Arrangements can also be put in place to pick up supplies throughout the county if necessary. Otherwise, supplies may be dropped to Red Cross HQ at Unit 4, Killerisk, Business Park, Tralee between 10am – 12 noon or 6pm – 8pm Tuesday 24rd March – Thursday 26th March 2020.