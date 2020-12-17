Calls to close all schools in mid-Kerry following COVID-19 outbreak

There are calls for all schools in mid-Kerry to close early for Christmas following a large outbreak of COVID-19 at a school in Killorglin.

Scoil Mhuire, a primary school in Killorglin, has been closed by the HSE after 17 pupils there tested positive for the virus.

The HSE has advised that all 386 pupils and staff at the Killorglin school be tested for COVID-19 and should also restrict their movements until Wednesday 30th of December.

Jerome Conway, chair of the Board of Management at Scoil Mhuire paid tribute to the school management and HSE for their handling of the situation.

Fianna Fail councillor John Francis Flynn says he believes all schools in mid Kerry should close early to help stop the spread of the virus.

Only the HSE and Department of Public Health can order the closure of schools on public health grounds.

Fianna Fail councillor Michael O’Shea also called for schools to close, because he said students from different schools are sharing buses.

This parent’s son tested positive for the virus at the school and says authorities have been quick to act:

Meanwhile, all masses in Killorglin will be live streamed from today.

There will be no congregations due to the COVID-19 outbreak locally.

All streamed services can be accessed through the Diocese of Kerry website.