Calls for more CCTV cameras to be installed in Castleisland

More CCTV cameras need to be installed in Castleisland.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald.

At the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting, he said they would provide much needed camera footage which would help combat crime.

He also noted a business had recently been vandalised, and said these cameras would help Gardaí with investigations.

The council says it’s not aware of any scheme that is currently providing funding for CCTV investment, but adds it will support the provision of CCTV where funding opportunities become available.