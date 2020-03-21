Calls for CCTV cameras to ensure safety and security in Killarney

There are calls for CCTV cameras to be implemented in Killarney to ensure safety and security in the town.

Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher raised the issue at the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Niall Kelleher told the meeting a number of unprovoked assaults have taken place in the town, adding Killarney is no different to other towns around the county where such incidents are also occurring.

He added that nightlife in Killarney is getting busier and feels this system is exceptionally important to ensure safety and security.

In response, Kerry County Council said an application for funding for three community CCTV schemes for Killarney has been submitted to the Department for Justice and Equality for consideration.

It adds that the delivery of these schemes is dependent on confirmation of funding.

Once funding is confirmed, Kerry County Council will carry out an assessment in relation to the time scale for the procurement of the CCTV systems.