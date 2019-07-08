Calls for bollards on Killarney road to prevent serious accident

There is potential for a serious accident to occur on a Killarney road if bollards aren’t placed there.

That’s the view of Labour councillor Marie Moloney who is calling for the council to put a bollard on each side of the road at the Hill View bends.

She says a family were nearly hit there recently, adding there is a terrible accident waiting to happen as cars take the bends tight and encroach in the pedestrian walkway.

The council says it is not in a position to provide bollards due to the restrictive nature of the roadway, adding they would restrict the movement of emergency vehicles.

After further requests from Cllr Moloney, KCC said they would look at putting collapsing bollards in place at this location.