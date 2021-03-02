Calls for Bank of Ireland to donate its buildings to ensure Kerry towns remains vibrant

Bank of Ireland should donate its building in Castleisland to the local community to ensure the town remains vibrant.

That’s according to chair of Castleisland Chamber Alliance, Michael John Kearney.

Yesterday, Bank of Ireland announced it was closing 103 outlets nationwide.

The branches in Castleisland, Killorglin and the one located at the Munster Technological University in Tralee, along with the Abbeyfeale branch will close before the end of September.

Mr Kearney says the closure leaves rural customers in the lurch and will also impact footfall in the town.

He feels Bank of Ireland should donate their buildings, adding they could be used for various projects including enterprise hubs:

Meanwhile, Mayor of Tralee Labour councillor Terry O’Brien is calling on the Central Bank and Government to intervene in the Bank of Ireland closures.

He says it should be paused during the pandemic, adding shutting these branches will rip the heart out of our communities.

Cllr O’Brien says the closure of the MTU branch will have a huge impact on Tralee.