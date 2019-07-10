Calls for army to be brought in to deal with ongoing feud in Killarney estate

A Kerry County Councillor says the army needs to be called in to tackle violence and anti-social behaviour in a Killarney estate.

Cllr Donal Grady says the Garda Armed Response Unit were called to Ballyspillane Estate last evening following altercations between gangs of people.

Cllr Grady says an ongoing feud between a number of families in the area has been ongoing for over a year and it needs to be stopped before someone is killed.

He says homemade weapons have also been made and the Gardai and Kerry County Council need to sort out the problem.

Cllr Grady says these gangs of people are causing fear and misery for other residents:

