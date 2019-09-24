Calls for anti-social behaviour in Killorglin playground to be urgently addressed

Instances of anti-social behaviour occurring in the playground in Killorglin need to be urgently addressed.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill, who asked Kerry County Council to tackle the issue by introducing an electronic gate system.

He says a similar system is operating successfully in Rathmore.

Cllr Michael Cahill says people are using the playground facilities as a place to drink and take drugs, and he also claims people are engaging in sexual acts there.

The Fianna Fáil councillor also outlined that graffiti is an issue in the Killorglin playground.

He claims young children are being brought to similar facilities elsewhere as a result of this behaviour; he wants to see the fence raised and an electronic gate system introduced.

Cllr Cahill told the Kenmare Municipal District meeting that something needs to be done as the children of Killorglin deserve to be able to use their local playground.

Kerry County Council said it’s in receipt of a CLÁR grant for the upgrade of the Killorglin facility.

The upgrade is to be carried out in consultation with local community, disability and philanthropic groups, according to the council, who add that the issue of access will be one of the areas for consideration.