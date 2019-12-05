Calls for air quality monitoring station for Tralee

An Environmental Protection Agency air quality monitoring station needs to be introduced in Tralee.

That’s according to Emeritus Professor of Chemistry, John Sodeau (PRON: Su-doe) of the Centre for Research into Atmospheric Chemistry at UCC.

He was speaking following reports that a ‘no burn night’ may need to be introduced, which would ban the lighting of solid fuel fires.

This comes after data shows Cork City had the worst air quality in Europe.

Tralee has been a low smoke zone for twenty-years, yet no proper monitoring is in place in the town.

Mr Sodeau says the current law is “unenforceable”, adding it relies on people going out and smelling or seeing sulphuric fumes.

He says having a proper station in place will help record the quality of air in Kerry: