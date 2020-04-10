Calls on Agriculture Minister to take action to support farmers

Calls are being made for immediate action from the Agriculture Minister to support farmers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The IFA says beef finishers are battling a crisis not of their making as the virus has changed the market entirely.

The IFA wants unspent funding worth €24million released to beef farmers immediately.

It also wants measures to help dairy farmers as the global sector experiences instability.

Minister Michael Creed says he will be putting forward a strong case to the EU for direct payments for beef farmers and for private storage aid for the beef and dairy sectors.

Speaking on Agritime, IFA Livestock Officer, Tomás Burke said farmers are unhappy at the lack of support: