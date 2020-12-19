Calls for additional test centres to be opened following COVID-19 outbreak in Killorglin

Additional test centres need to be opened following an outbreak of COVID-19 in Killorglin.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill, who has reiterated his call for testing centres to be opened throughout Kerry.

Cllr Cahill says people in some parts of the county have great difficulty attending the test centre in Tralee.

He says people in all parts of Kerry should be catered for equally.

Cllr Michael Cahill adds if access to testing was made easier, cases will be identified quicker and the spread can be halted.