Calls for to action to be taken at Cahersiveen direct provision centre hit by coronavirus

Two Kerry politicians are calling for action to be taken, after the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus at a Cahersiveen direct provision centre increased.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly and Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty are working together to address the concerns locally.

There were several confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the centre in the former Skellig Star Hotel earlier this week; Deputy Daly claims there are now eight further confirmed cases there.

Both Deputy Pa Daly and Councillor Norma Moriarty say this outbreak highlights that the premises is unfit for purpose and should be closed.

Deputy Daly says the Department of Justice must communicate better with the residents of direct provision centres and locals regarding the unfolding health situations in an outbreak; he adds that saying nothing and hoping the issue goes away only leads to distrust and division.

Deputy Daly says alternative proper accommodation suitable for the families and other residents needs to be sourced with the same urgency that was evident in the middle of March when the asylum seekers first arrived in South Kerry.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty is calling on the HSE and the departments of Health and Justice to ensure an onsite medical team are assigned to the centre.

She says both departments have a duty of care to all involved in this situation, adding the local community is now justifiably fearful.

The Kerry County Councillor believes there’ve been a litany of failures in handling this situation and claims by contracting private, commercial entities to house residents, the State is passing the buck and has no capacity to stand over the level of care and support being provided for those seeking protection or residency status.