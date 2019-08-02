INTO calls for action to reduce class sizes in Kerry

More needs to be done to reduce class sizes in Kerry.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation says not enough has been done to tackle overcrowding in classrooms.

New figures published by the Department of Education show almost a quarter of all pupils in Kerry are being taught in classrooms with 30 or more students.

There is no set limit for class sizes, but the Department recommends they don’t exceed 25 students.

The INTO is calling on the Government to reduce class sizes to meet the European average of 20 pupils per teacher.

INTO rep for Kerry and Limerick Ann Horan says these figures are concerning, adding the best way for children to develop is in small classes: