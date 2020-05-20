Call for women finishing maternity leave to be supported by Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme

A Kerry TD is calling for women, who are finishing their maternity leave, to be supported by the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.

Deputy Norma Foley says urgent changes are needed to include new mothers.

She says women returning from maternity leave have been told they can’t apply for the scheme, as it requires workers to have valid payslips from January and February.

The Fianna Fáil TD says this is nothing short of discrimination and is unacceptable.

Her party has raised the issue with the Ministers for Finance and Employment Affairs and Social Protection, however, no action has yet been taken.