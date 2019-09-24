Call for more urgently in solving fire services personnel shortage in Kerry

There’s a call for the council and government department to urgently deal with the shortage of fire services personnel in Kerry.

That’s according to Brendan O’Brien of SIPTU who was speaking after Listowel Cllr Jimmy Moloney raised issues with Listowel and Tralee fire stations.

Cllr Jimmy Moloney says instead of having two fire trucks, Listowel has only had one available to cover incidents in recent weeks because not enough staff are available.

Kerry County Council confirmed this, but said it’s now back up to two.

The Listowel councillor also says Tralee only has one fire truck available, but the council says it’s fully operational with two pumps.

Cllr Moloney disputes these claims and wants the council to clarify their statement.

Brendan O’Brien of SIPTU says there’s recruitment problem in the fire services, which has led to the reduction in cover in Kerry.

He says there are a number of reasons for this, including an employment law case being taken by a fireman in Belgium.

Mr O’Brien says more urgency is needed in Kerry County Council and the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government in solving this problem.