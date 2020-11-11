Call to transform roundabouts into beacons of biodiversity

Roundabouts at one of the gateways into Kerry should be transformed so that they can be good for nature as well as for traffic management.

Cllr Bobby O’Connell says the three roundabouts in Castleisland could also serve as beacons of biodiversity.

He’s calling on Kerry County Council and the Heritage Council to ensure that the roundabouts benefit from landscaping that will support pollinators and biodiversity in general.

Kerry County Council says it’s considering the appropriate development and enhancement of the road structures in question.

It says any enhancement will incorporate measures to attract pollinators and support biodiversity.