There’s a call for a town park to be developed in Killorglin.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Cahill says the mid-Kerry town lacks an open public green area.

He said such a facility would mean people could walk or jog safely, and children could play games.

Cllr Cahill intends to raise the issue at the next meeting of Kerry County Council, with a view to garnering support for the project.