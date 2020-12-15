Call for Tom Watson to be honoured for putting Ballybunion on the world stage

There’s a call for American golfer Tom Watson to be honoured for putting Ballybunion Golf Club on the world stage.

Local Sinn Féin Cllr Robert Beasley has asked that Listowel Municipal District pay tribute to Mr Watson during 2021.

He says the American is responsible for bringing thousands of golfers to Ballybunion over the years.

Tom Watson first played Ballybunion in 1981, and has returned many times, enjoying legendary status there; he was appointed club captain in 2000.

His love for the Old Course and regular visits contributed to a major growth in green-fee revenue in Ballybunion, especially from US golfers.