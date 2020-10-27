Call for statue of Ryan’s Daughter star Robert Mitchum in west Kerry

There’s a call for a statue to be erected in west Kerry of Ryan’s Daughter star, Robert Mitchum.

The David Lean directed Hollywood blockbuster, which was released in 1970, was filmed in Dunquin in the fictional village of Kirrary.

Maurice Colgan who lives Dublin, has written to the Mayor of Kerry asking for a statue of Robert Mitchum to be erected there.

He believes as the Dingle Peninsula relied heavily on Fungie, the void could be filled somewhat by attracting people to the area to see the Ryan’s Daughter statue.