Call for special Kerry woollen jumper to be developed

A sheep farmer says a special Kerry woollen jumper needs to be developed as a way to boost wool prices.

The price paid for wool has collapsed due to a drop in demand; most Irish wool is sent to China.

Around 1.5 million kilogrammes of last year’s wool is already in storage.

Prices being quoted to farmers are as low as 5 cent a kilo for certain types of wool this year.

Brigid O’Connor is a sheep farmer in Camp and is calling for more creative uses of Irish wool in order to increase demand.

Among her suggestions is developing a special Kerry jumper similar to the popular Aran Sweater: